PSG ready to include Newcastle and Man Utd target in swap deal for Aston Villa star

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in doing a swap deal with Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

Football Insider reports that the French giants wants a swap deal with Villa that would see strikers Randal Kolo Muani and Jhon Duran switch clubs.

Kolo Muani joined PSG from Frankfurt in a massive €80million deal in 2023, but is behind in the pecking order at the club.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle, RB Leipzig and Aston Villa are among the clubs who have been linked with Kolo Muani in recent months.

Randal Kolo Muani’s current contract at PSG expires in 2028.

Jhon Duran has been a hit for Aston Villa this season, scoring 12 goals in 26 appearances, but has been strongly linked with a move away from the club.