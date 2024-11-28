RB Leipzig lining up bid for Arsenal, Newcastle, Man Utd and Aston Villa target

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are reportedly lining up an move for French striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur reports that RB Leipzig are planning to make an offer to sign the French striker on loan.

France international and Paris Saint-Germain star Randal Kolo Muani. Photo by Shutterstock.

Reports have suggested that Paris Saint-Germain are considering letting the striker leave the club on loan in January.

Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and West Ham are also reported to be keeping tabs on the striker’s situation.

Juventus, Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the highly-rated France international.

The France international have started just two of PSG’s games in Ligue 1 so far this season.

Randal Kolo Muani’s current contract at PSG expires in 2028.