Arsenal join Newcastle and Man Utd in race for France international striker

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani ahead of the January transfer window.

CaughtOffside reports that the Gunners have joined Manchester United and Newcastle United in the race to sign the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

France international and Paris Saint-Germain star Randal Kolo Muani. Photo by Shutterstock.

Reports have suggested that Paris Saint-Germain are considering letting the striker leave the club on loan in January.

Arsenal are keen to add to their options up front, following a poor start to the season by Gabriel Jesus.

Randal Kolo Muani has struggled to make the expected impact at PSG and it is expected that the 25-year-old would be keen on a move to the Premier League.

The France international have started just two of PSG’s games in Ligue 1 so far this season.

Kolo Muani’s current contract at PSG expires in 2028.