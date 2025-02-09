Pundit expects Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Aston Villa, Spurs and Man Utd target will leave Wolves this summer

Sky Sports News pundit Clinton Morrison believes there is ‘no chance’ that Matheus Cunha will remain at Wolves past this summer.

Cunha has been a key player for Wolves this season, scoring 11 goals, and recently signed a new long-term contract at the club until 2029.

“You can talk about all the signings they made but him signing a new contract was the best one,” Morrison said on Sky Sports News.

“He is outstanding and a lot of top teams are looking at him. In the summer he could still move on, he has X-factor.

“He can drop into pockets and receive the ball, only thing I’d say is can he add more goals.

“I think he can go higher. He can go to one of the top teams in the Premier League for sure. There were rumours of Arsenal and I think that would’ve been a good move.

“If you ask me if he’d be there next season, I’d say no chance. That is no disrespect to Wolves but he can go and play anywhere. He will want to play Champions League and to win trophies. He won’t be there come next season, that’s for sure.”

The highly-rated forward was strongly linked with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United in the 2025 January transfer window.

Aston Villa and Napoli are also reportedly all ‘admirers’ of the Wolves star.