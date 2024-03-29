Pundit expects ‘tricky afternoon’ for Man Utd against Brentford

Brentford face Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, with the visitors needing a win to keep up in the race for a top four finish.

Brentford won 4-0 against United in this fixture last season and pundit Chris Sutton does not believe it will be an easy game for the visitors this season either.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match is a 2-2 draw. You will get odds around 11.00 on that betting tips if you are into football betting.

“This is an interesting one. Brentford thumped Manchester United 4-0 in this fixture last season but the Bees are in terrible form at the moment with just one point from their past six games,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Manchester United beat them at Old Trafford in October but only after two Scott McTominay goals in stoppage time, and they are not exactly flying either.

“United will score but I can still see this being another tricky afternoon for Erik ten Hag’s side, and they might have to settle for a point.”