QPR, Oxford and West Brom hold talks with Chelsea over youngster

Chelsea midfielder Harvey Vale has become the subject of significant interest from Championship clubs and teams across Germany and Belgium as his contract approaches its end this summer.

The 21-year-old midfielder, known for his versatility, has caught the eye of multiple suitors eager to secure his services in the January transfer window.

Among the English clubs expressing interest are Queens Park Rangers, Oxford United and West Bromwich Albion, all of whom have reportedly made contact with Chelsea to discuss Vale’s availability, according to Sky Sports News.

European clubs such as SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands, Hannover 96 in Germany, and Oud-Heverlee Leuven in Belgium are also monitoring the situation closely.

Vale’s contract situation makes him an appealing prospect for potential buyers. With his deal set to expire at the end of the season, Chelsea is prepared to let him leave on a free transfer during the 2025 January transfer window, provided a sell-on clause is included in the agreement.

Last season, Harvey Vale gained valuable experience on loan at League One side Bristol Rovers, further honing his skills in competitive football.

His ability to adapt to multiple positions, including left-back and various midfield roles, has been a key factor in attracting interest.