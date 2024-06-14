Real Madrid agree personal terms with Newcastle and Man Utd target

Real Madrid has reportedly reached an agreement with River Plate’s 16-year-old sensation Franco Mastantuono.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that the next step for Los Blancos is to negotiate a transfer deal with the Argentine club.

River Plate has set a steep €45m release clause for the young playmaker, who has already made a name for himself in River’s first team.

Should a fee be agreed upon, Real Madrid will then decide on the timing of Franco Mastantuono‘s move to Spain.

The earliest possible arrival would be in August 2025, when the promising talent turns 18.

The youngster has previously also been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.