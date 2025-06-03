Real Madrid eye shock move for Man Utd star

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a surprise loan move for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund ahead of next season.

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, the La Liga giants could secure the Danish forward on loan, with United open to the idea as they look to rebuild following a disappointing campaign.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund. Photo by Shutterstock.

Hojlund, just 22, struggled in his debut season at Old Trafford but remains a highly rated talent after impressing in Serie A.

The move would see Real Madrid cover the striker’s salary, which is believed to be around €5 million. Hojlund is also said to be on the radar of Milan, Inter and Atletico Madrid in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Sources indicate that Hojlund would welcome the chance to join the Spanish giants, even in a backup role, following in the footsteps of Joselu’s stint in the 2023/24 season.