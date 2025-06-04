Man Utd in talks with Brentford over Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Newcastle target

Manchester United are now reportedly in talks with Brentford over a move for forward Bryan Mbeumo.

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs reports that the two clubs are now in talks, but there have so far been no bids.

Jacobs reports that a bid of above £50 million is required, as Brentford are in no rush to sell, as Mbeumo still has 12 months left on his current contract with the club, and they have an option of an additional year.

Brentford are reportedly referring to the £62.5 million fee that United paid to Wolves for Cunha in the negotiations over Mbeumo.

Reports yesterday suggested that Mbeumo is demanding a massive £250,000-a-week contract if he is to leave Brentford this summer.

Mbeumo has been linked with several top clubs after an impressive campaign, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United among the interested clubs, in addition to Manchester United.

