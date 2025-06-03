Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Newcastle target wants £250k a week to join Man Utd

Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo is demanding a staggering £250,000-a-week salary if he leaves Brentford this summer, according to The Times.

Manchester United are expected to approach Brentford over a move for the 25-year-old forward, with Sky Sports News reporting that the club are encouraged by Mbeumo’s interest in joining Old Trafford.

The Cameroon international is currently on £50,000-a-week, meaning his wage demands represent a fivefold increase.

Brentford are reportedly open to offers, valuing the player at over £60 million after a standout season where he netted 20 league goals.

Several Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation, but Mbeumo’s high salary expectations could be a major hurdle.

With United seeking attacking reinforcements, Mbeumo’s future could become one of the summer’s most talked-about transfer stories of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Mbeumo has been linked with several top clubs after an impressive campaign, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United among the interested clubs, in addition to Manchester United.

With Brentford reportedly open to selling, punters are keen to bet on transfers involving the 25-year-old with the odds suggesting Newcastle as favourites.