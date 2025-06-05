Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Spurs and Man Utd target deny agreements with Napoli or Juventus

Canada international Jonathan David has denied that he has reached an agreement with Napoli or Juventus.

But David admits that he would consider a move to the Serie A in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Jonathan David has confirmed he will leave Lille when his contract expires at the end of this month, sparking intense speculation over his next move.

Reports have previously suggested that Napoli had reached an agreement with David and later it was claimed that Juventus had also made an offer to the forward.

Lille striker Jonathan David. Photo by Shutterstock.

“[Napoli] is a club that just won Serie A. And I’m guessing they don’t just want to win Serie A one year and say, ‘OK, we won, that’s it.’ Obviously, it’s a club that’s ambitious, that’s going to play in the Champions League,” David told The Athletic.

David continued: “I think anywhere you go, there’s always pressure to perform every week, there is the pressure to keep your spot, pressure from the supporters, because obviously you have to win every game. There is always pressure anywhere you go.

“When I watch Serie A compared to, say, the Premier League, the [latter] is just faster tempo, more up and down, faster. And Serie A can be like that, but it’s more tactical. It’s more like a chess game in a way,” the striker continued.

“I obviously want to get something done before pre-season starts so I can get settled and have that pre-season time with my team.

“Anything can happen, you never know what can happen. You just have to be prepared for anything.”

The 25-year-old forward is attracting serious attention across Europe. Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have shown strong interest in signing the forward.

Barcelona have also been linked with the striker, with talks reportedly reaching an advanced stage earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United and several of their Premier League rivals, including Aston Villa and Liverpool, are keeping a close eye on the situation.