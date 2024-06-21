Real Madrid join race as Bologna are firm in their stance on Calafiori

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Riccardo Calafiori, joining a number of rival clubs in pursuit of the Italian defender.

Reports in the Spanish media indicate that the LaLiga giants are closely monitoring Riccardo Calafiori, who recently featured in Italy’s Euro 2024 match against Spain.

Despite widespread interest, Bologna are firm in their stance not to sell the talented centre-back this summer, according to Italian newspaper Corriere di Bologna.

The club is already bracing for the potential departure of star striker Joshua Zirkzee and the confirmed exit of coach Thiago Motta to Juventus.

Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus and Tottenham are among the other clubs being interested in Calafiori.