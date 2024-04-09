Real Madrid lining up surprise move for Man Utd wonderkid

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a surprising move for Manchester United’s prodigy Kobbie Mainoo this summer, as reported by Spanish media.

The young midfielder’s exceptional debut season in the Premier League hasn’t gone unnoticed, drawing attention from the biggest clubs of European football.

Kobbie Mainoo, distinguished by his performances and recently scoring against Liverpool, has rapidly become a key figure in Manchester United‘s lineup.

With Real Madrid pondering over replacements for iconic midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, Mainoo has emerged as a potential recruit despite Real’s stocked midfield roster featuring Jude Bellingham and others.

Spanish outlet Don Diario reports that Florentino Perez, Real’s president, reportedly finds the idea of bringing Mainoo to Bernabeu highly appealing.