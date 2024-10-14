Real Madrid ponder swoop for €150m-rated Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool target

Real Madrid are reportedly considering making a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur reports that the Spanish giants are considering signing Florian Wirtz as a potential successor to Luka Modric.

The 21-year-old has been impressive for Bayer Leverkusen and has been linked with top clubs across Europe in recent months.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are all reportedly also interested in the midfielder and could consider making a move next summer.

German outlet Bild have previously reported that Leverkusen want €150million for the midfielder, who they claim is also wanted by their Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.