Real Madrid pull out of race for Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man Utd, Man City and Borussia Dortmund target

Real Madrid have reportedly pulled out of the race for River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono.

Spanish outlet Marca reports that the Spanish giants have ended their interest in the 17-year-old, who is being followed by top clubs throughout Europe.

River Plate has set a steep €45m release clause for the young playmaker, who has already made a name for himself in River’s first team.

The earliest possible arrival in Europe for Mastantuono would be in August 2025, when the promising talent turns 18.

The youngster has previously also been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa.