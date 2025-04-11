Salah signs new Liverpool deal

Egypt international Mohamed Salah has ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract with Liverpool.

The 32-year-old has signed a new contract which will keep him at Liverpool until 2027.

“Of course I’m very excited,” Salah told Liverpool’s official website. “We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Salah has won a Premier League, a Champions League, an FA Cup, two League Cups, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Liverpool so far.