Saudi clubs target Man Utd trio

Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr are eyeing Manchester United’s Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Casemiro as potential signings.

Manchester United plans a significant squad revamp under Sir Jim Ratcliffe‘s guidance in the 2024 summer transfer window.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Saudi interest comes amid a challenging season for the trio, with Casemiro notably underperforming compared to his debut season achievements.

Varane, nearing the end of his contract in 2024, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with one year left, could also see exits if attractive offers arrive.

United’s readiness to sell is evident, driven by the need to adjust the wage bill and refresh the squad with new, possibly younger, talent to align with strategic overhaul plans.