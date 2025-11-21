Several bids launched for Sheffield Wednesday as takeover saga is intensifying

Sheffield Wednesday, Hillsborough Stadium
Sheffield Wednesday, Hillsborough Stadium. Photo by Shutterstock.

Sheffield Wednesday’s frantic fight for new ownership has erupted into a full-blown bidding war – with multiple groups tabling formal offers to buy the club.

Administrators confirmed the surge of interest as the Owls head into a crucial fortnight that could reshape their future.

According to The Star, several parties have submitted “sensible” bids after a soft deadline for indicative offers passed on November 21.

More bidders are expected to enter the race in the coming days as the process moves into its next phase.

A dozen groups have already shown £50m proof of funds, with administrators insisting the club is now in a “very strong position” heading into negotiations.

Anonymous consortiums remain under strict non-disclosure agreements, but the aim is to select a preferred bidder by early December before EFL checks begin.

