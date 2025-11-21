Several bids launched for Sheffield Wednesday as takeover saga is intensifying

Sheffield Wednesday’s frantic fight for new ownership has erupted into a full-blown bidding war – with multiple groups tabling formal offers to buy the club.

Administrators confirmed the surge of interest as the Owls head into a crucial fortnight that could reshape their future.

According to The Star, several parties have submitted “sensible” bids after a soft deadline for indicative offers passed on November 21.

More bidders are expected to enter the race in the coming days as the process moves into its next phase.

A dozen groups have already shown £50m proof of funds, with administrators insisting the club is now in a “very strong position” heading into negotiations.

Anonymous consortiums remain under strict non-disclosure agreements, but the aim is to select a preferred bidder by early December before EFL checks begin.