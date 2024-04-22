Shearer: Man Utd have decided to sack Ten Hag

England legend Alan Shearer insists he can not see Erik ten Hag staying at Manchester United beyond this season.

Shearer believes United have already decided to sack their Dutch manager and the former Newcastle says that winning the FA Cup will not be enough to save his job.

Shearer made the comments on what many rate as one of the best football podcasts out there, The rest is Football, which he has together with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards.

“I think the future of the Manchester United manager is already determined,” Shearer said on the Rest Is Football podcast.

“Even if they win the FA Cup, I think he’s gone.

“I don’t think it matters if they win the cup, for his future. That might be sad, that might be wrong, but I just get the feeling that even winning the FA Cup is not going to be enough for him.

“When you look at the players and where they are in the league compared to where they want to be, I think he’s already gone.

“I don’t know it for a fact, it’s just a guess, a hunch, but I just get the feeling that the decision is already made.

“We know how football works, they’ve got new owners, new director of football, it just tells you that a new manager is incoming.”