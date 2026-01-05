Sheffield United and Norwich City target could be set for Birmingham exit

Birmingham City midfielder Marc Leonard could be heading for a January exit after a shock omission from the squad against Coventry City.

The 24-year-old watched on as the Blues ended a seven-game winless run, but his absence has sparked serious questions about his future.

According to Birmingham Live, Leonard’s surprise snub has opened the door to a possible move, with a loan the most likely outcome despite his contract running until 2028.

Championship interest has been bubbling for months, with Sheffield United and Norwich City both keeping close tabs.

Leonard is keen for regular minutes after limited game time, and Birmingham may reluctantly listen.

Losing him would thin midfield options, but if the player pushes for a move, the Blues may have little choice but to act.