Sheffield Utd set to beat rivals Sheffield Wednesday in race for Ipswich defender

Sheffield United are reportedly set to win the race to sign Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke.

The Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath reports that the Blades have reached an agreement to sign the full-back in the 2025 January transfer window.

Clarke will join Sheffield United on loan for the rest of the season, as manager Chris Wilder adds to his defensive options.

Harry Clarke has fallen down the pecking order at Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town this season and is keen on a move to get regular first-team football.

The Star reported earlier this week that Sheffield Wednesday were keen on the 23-year-old as well, but now Sheffield United looks set to have won the race for the defender.

Sheffield United are currently second in the Championship table and are fighting for promotion straight back to the Premier League.