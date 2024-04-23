Souness: Ten Hag will be sacked even if Man Utd win the FA Cup

Graeme Souness expects that Erik ten Hag will be sacked as Manchester United manager, even if they win the FA Cup.

United have reached the FA Cup final where they will face local rivals Manchester City.

Souness believes Ten Hag’s fate at Manchester United is already decided by the club’s new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Souness told talkSPORT: “There’s no embarrassment in getting to a cup final – you can play fabulously in all of the rounds and get to the final and play miserably on the day and lose it.

“There’s no embarrassment in being there, but what they’ve got to do now is win it.”

“They’ve got to win it, but they’ve got a monster job on their hands,” Souness added.

But Souness does not believe that winning the FA Cup will see Ten Hag remain at the club.

Graeme Souness continued: “He wouldn’t keep his job. I think that their minds were made up not long after Sir Jim Ratcliffe came in [as co-owner].

“I don’t think it’s about this season. I think it’s about the season beyond and the overall quality of player that they have there and the manager has spent some money.

“You look at Marcus Rashford and he looks like a shadow of the boy who was there last year and that comes down to the manager.

“The manager’s job is to get the best out of the group of players he is working with and right now you would say that’s not happening at Man United.

“I’m not calling for him to be sacked but I think they made their mind up a month ago.”