Southampton pushing for Brighton and Leicester target to sign new deal

Southampton are making a last-ditch attempt to get Kyle Walker-Peters to sign a new contract with the club.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the Saints are pushing to try and renew Walker-Peters’ contract, despite of their struggles in the Premier League.

Walker-Peters’ current contract with Southampton is set to expire this summer and reports have suggested that he could leave the club for free, rather than leaving the club in the 2025 January transfer window.

Reports have suggested that Premier League rivals Brighton and Leicester are keeping an eye on Walker-Peters’ situation.

Walker-Peters joined Southampton from Tottenham in 2020 and he has been a key player for the club this season, starting 18 of their 20 Premier League games.