Spanish star have no regrets over Liverpool snub

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi insists he has no regrets over his decision to turn down a move to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old Spain midfielder opted to remain at Real Sociedad despite being Liverpool’s top target in the summer and the club accepting a bid for him.

Real Sociedad have had struggled at the start of the La Liga season, but Zubimendi insists he has no regrets over his decision to stay.

“Of course I don’t regret it, I can’t think that way after four or five games at the start of the season,” Martin Zubimendi is quoted by ESPN as saying.

“I made my decision from within, I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don’t affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train. I’m excited about having a good season.

“In the end, like in every transfer window, things always come up. This summer it was my turn. These are things that happen and you have to deal with them in the best way possible.

“It is true that I was a bit uncomfortable with everything, especially the noise, but in the end I isolated myself and made the decision that I thought was the right one.”