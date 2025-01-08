Spurs and Aston Villa ready shock moves for £25m defender

Tottenham and Aston Villa are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Milan Skriniar.

French outlet L’Equipe reports that both Spurs and Villa are ready to move for Skriniar in the 2025 January transfer window.

The report suggests that Skriniar could leave PSG already by the end of the week with the French side wanting the defender to decide on his new club.

Galatasaray have previously been reported to be leading the race to sign Skriniar, but could struggle to compete with Spurs and Villa due to the defender’s wage demands.

The Slovakian international is on a £200k-a-week contract, but PSG are prepared to cover around half of those wages if the defender finds a new club.