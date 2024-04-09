Spurs and Newcastle target RB Leipzig star

RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan
RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan. Photo by Shutterstock.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have reportedly set their eyes on RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan.

German outlet Sky Sports Deutschland reports that the 23-year-old is reportedly open to a Premier League move.

Simakan signed a new contract in December 2022 which includes a significant €70m release clause that is set to become active this summer.

Mohamed Simakan, known for his defensive versatility, has become a key player for RB Leipzig, appearing in 115 matches since his €15m transfer from Strasbourg in 2021.

While it’s deemed unlikely a club will meet the lofty release clause, Leipzig has positioned itself strongly for negotiations, potentially setting the stage for another lucrative player sale reminiscent of past high-profile departures.

