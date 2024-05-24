Spurs keen on Middlesbrough youngster

Tottenham are reportedly showing strong interest in Middlesbrough’s 19-year-old defender Rav van den Berg.

The Dutch Under-21 star, who joined Middlesbrough last season from PEC Zwolle, had an outstanding debut campaign, earning the title of the club’s Player of the Year.

Before joining Boro, Rav van den Berg attracted attention from AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, and interest in him is heating up once again.

Despite Middlesbrough’s reluctance to sell, financial constraints common to Championship clubs mean a sizeable offer could be hard to refuse, as seen with Morgan Rogers’ sale to Aston Villa in January.

TBR Football reports that Tottenham is considering a bid for Van den Berg, with Milan and Dortmund still keen, and additional interest from Premier League clubs like Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Everton, and West Ham United.

If Tottenham secures Van den Berg, they could add another promising talent to their roster of young defensive stars in the 2024 summer transfer window.