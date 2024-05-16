Spurs line up move for Aston Villa target

Tottenham have expressed strong interest in Villarreal’s 22-year-old sensation Alex Baena, touted as one of the brightest young talents in LaLiga.

Baena has enjoyed a stellar season, with two goals and 13 assists across 33 league matches, earning the distinction of LaLiga’s top assist provider.

His versatility, being able to play effectively on either wing, has made him an attractive prospect for Spurs in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Alex Baena‘s agent, Joshua Barnett of CAA Base, also represents Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, another player reportedly on Tottenham’s radar.

Despite Baena signing a contract extension with Villarreal last summer, Football Transfers reports that a substantial offer could prompt the Spanish club to part ways with their star.

Aston Villa are also reportedly interested, with a £52 million bid likely to meet Villarreal’s valuation.

Baena’s addition would enhance Tottenham’s attacking options, providing competition for James Maddison, Heung-min Son, Brennan Johnson, and Dejan Kulusevski.