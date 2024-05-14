Spurs make €50m bid for Japanese star

Tottenham have reportedly launched a bold €50 million bid for Real Sociedad’s star winger Takefusa Kubo, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Japanese international, known for his agility and prowess on both flanks, has been instrumental for the La Liga side, contributing seven goals and four assists across all competitions this season.

With a release clause set at €60 million, Real Sociedad is not eager to let their prized asset go for less than the stipulated amount in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Takefusa Kubo, 22, has shown significant potential that could make him a vital asset for Tottenham.

As Spurs aim to bolster their attacking options, securing Kubo’s services could be a strategic move to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.