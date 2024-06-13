Spurs ponder move for £26m-rated Aston Villa and Everton target

Tottenham are eyeing a move for Roma striker Tammy Abraham, who is available for a reduced fee of approximately £26 million, as reported by talkSPORT.

Roma, aiming to cut Abraham from their wage bill after a season marred by injuries, have presented him to multiple Premier League clubs, including Spurs, ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is in search of a new leading striker and has also expressed interest in Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke, though the club is reluctant to pay his £65 million release clause.

Tammy Abraham, who netted 27 goals in his first Serie A season, managed just eight league starts last season due to injuries. Both Aston Villa and Everton are also tracking the 26-year-old.

Abraham was a key figure at Villa Park during a loan stint in the 2018/19 season, scoring 26 goals to propel Villa to Premier League promotion.