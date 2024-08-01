Spurs set to rival Man Utd and Aston Villa for Serie A star

Tottenham have reportedly joined Aston Villa in the race to sign Fiorentina full-back Michael Kayode.

The 20-year-old joined Fiorentina from the Juventus academy back in July 2021 and has impressed for the Viola.

The youngster is now a regular in the starting line-up at Fiorentina and made 37 appearances for the club last season.

Reports have previously linked Kayode with the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester United and Manchester City in recent weeks.

Aston Villa reportedly had a bid of around €15million for Kayode rejected by Fiorentina in June.

Reports from the Italian media now suggests that Spurs will challenge Villa for the highly-rated youngster as they look to bring him in to replace Emerson Royal.

Fiorentina are reportedly looking for around £34million for Michael Kayode, but are ready to negotiate.