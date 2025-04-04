Stuttgart, Freiburg, Hamburger SV, Alkmaar and Twente target Blackburn prospect

Blackburn Rovers youngster Joe Boggan is being linked with several clubs from Germany and The Netherlands ahead of the summer transfer window.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reports on his X account that Stuttgart, Freiburg, Hamburger SV, AZ Alkmaar and Twente are interested in signing the 17-year-old.

The exciting prospect has caught the eye this season after impressing in the Blackburn Rovers academy.

Joe Boggan signed his first professional contract at Blackburn Rovers last summer and after starting the season with the U18s, he has now been moved up to the U21s.

Blackburn Rovers have several prospects at the club that is being eyed by rival clubs in England, as well as clubs across Europe and will find it hard to keep all of them for next season.