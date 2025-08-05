Arsenal see second bid rejected for Man Utd, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Brighton target

Arsenal have had a second bid rejected for 17-year-old Blackburn Rovers striker Igor Tyjon, as reported by The Athletic.

The Gunners are actively looking to strengthen their academy ranks, and Tyjon has emerged as a key target.

The youngster impressed in Premier League 2 last season, scoring four goals in just seven games and also made two brief Championship appearances.

Despite Arsenal’s interest, Blackburn are standing firm, having now turned down two bids from the North London club.

Tyjon has also drawn attention from Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Brighton, with his England Under-17 caps adding to his rising reputation.

After missing out on Salford City’s Will Wright to Liverpool, Arsenal are keen not to lose another top prospect – but negotiations remain ongoing.