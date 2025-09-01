Sunderland agree €20m deal for Ajax star

Sunderland have agreed a €20m deal to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey in a dramatic deadline-day swoop.

According to Sky Sports News, the Black Cats will pay an initial €20m, with a further €5m in potential add-ons, to secure the 23-year-old Netherlands international. Brobbey will undergo his medical in Amsterdam to fast-track the process before the 7pm deadline.

The move comes after Chelsea requested the early termination of Marc Guiu’s loan, leaving Sunderland short in attack.

Brobbey, an Ajax academy graduate, was named the club’s Player of the Year in 2023-24 and has previously been linked with Arsenal following a prolific campaign in the Eredivisie.

With 54 career goals and eight senior caps for the Netherlands, Brobbey adds firepower to a Sunderland side now relying on Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor up front.