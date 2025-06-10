Sunderland and Burnley target Aston Villa star

Sunderland are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Aston Villa left-back Alex Moreno, with Burnley also showing strong interest.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, both clubs are monitoring the 32-year-old following his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

Moreno’s future at Villa Park remains uncertain, despite being under contract until June 2026. The experienced full-back, who has made 48 appearances for Villa since joining in 2023, appears to be surplus to requirements under Unai Emery.

Newly-promoted Sunderland see Moreno as a potential boost to their defensive options ahead of their Premier League return.

Burnley, too, are keen on adding the Spaniard’s top-flight experience to their squad in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Clubs in Spain are also tracking the former Real Betis man, making it a competitive race for his signature.