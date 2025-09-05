Sunderland midfielder set for Polish exit

Sunderland midfielder Milan Aleksic is on the verge of sealing a season-long loan switch to Polish side KS Cracovia.

According to The Northern Echo, Aleksic has travelled to Poland to finalise the move after the Black Cats were unable to secure him a loan exit before the English 2025 summer transfer window closed.

With the Polish deadline running until September 8, Cracovia have stepped in, and talks include an option to buy next summer.

The 20-year-old Serbia Under-21 international joined Sunderland from FK Radnicki last year but struggled for game time, making only a handful of Championship appearances and scoring once in the FA Cup.

Aleksic will now look to revive his career at Cracovia, who sit second in the Polish top flight after a strong start to the season.