Sunderland open talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star

Sunderland are stepping up their January planning as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department ahead of the second half of the season.

The Black Cats are keen to add experienced cover between the posts as they continue an impressive Premier League campaign under Regis Le Bris.

Sources have told Football Insider that Sunderland have opened talks with Borussia Mönchengladbach over a loan move for goalkeeper Jonas Omlin.

The 32-year-old has slipped down the pecking order in Germany and is yet to feature this season, making a temporary switch an attractive option for all parties.

Omlin’s arrival would provide competition and security behind first-choice Robin Roefs, who has impressed since arriving in the summer.

It could also pave the way for Anthony Patterson to leave on loan, with Sunderland eager to ensure they remain well covered during a demanding run-in.