Sunderland plot January raid for Leicester star as Premier League rivals circle

Sunderland are preparing a fresh January move for Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu as they look to strengthen their wide options for the second half of the season.

The Black Cats have tracked the Ghana international for some time and believe his pace and output could add another dimension to Regis Le Bris’ side as they push on in the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, Sunderland are not alone, with Bournemouth also keeping a close eye on Fatawu as they search for attacking reinforcements of their own.

The 21-year-old has been one of Leicester’s standout performers this season, starting every Championship match while contributing goals and assists from the flank.

Fatawu has long been linked with a top-flight return following Leicester’s relegation, and January could finally bring that opportunity.