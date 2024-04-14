Sutton: Chelsea always seems to ‘shoot themselves’ in the foot

Chelsea are up against a Everton side who are fighting for their future in the league at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

Their meeting earlier this season ended in a 2-0 win to Everton, while their meeting at Stamford Bridge last season ended in a 2-2 draw.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Chelsea and Everton is a 1-1 draw and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 8.00 if you are into betting on football.

“As usual with Chelsea, I don’t have a clue what to go for here,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“If you look back at their results then they are on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league but they have drawn four of those matches because they always seem to shoot themselves in the foot.

“Everton beat Mauricio Pochettino’s side at Goodison Park in December but only got their first league win of 2024 last week.

“Beating Burnley was massive for them, but they need to follow that up by getting something at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are still a developing team so I am going to go with the Toffees to take a point.”