Sutton: Everton will get a result

Newcastle United face Everton in the Premier League at St James’ Park this evening and pundit Chris Sutton believes the visitors will get a result.

The Magpies managed to bounce back from being 1-3 down to get a 4-3 win against West Ham at the weekend.

Chris Sutton's prediction for the match between Newcastle and Everton is a 1-2 away win to Everton.

“My concern for them (Newcastle) here is how much that will have taken out of them. Their squad was already injury ravaged and now their captain Jamaal Lascelles is out for several months too,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“I am taking a bit of a punt here, especially given that Everton have gone 12 league games without a win, but I think Newcastle are so stretched and put so much into it on Saturday, that it will catch up with them here.

“Everton’s big problem is still in attack because they really struggle to find the back of the net but they do create chances and I have a sneaking feeling they will get a result, just like they did when they beat the Magpies 3-0 at Goodison Park in December.”