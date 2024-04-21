Sutton expects shock for Man Utd against Coventry

Coventry face a Manchester United team who only have the FA Cup left to play for in the semi-final of the tournament on Sunday.

Coventry managed to beat Wolves to get into the semi-final, while United won at home against rivals Liverpool.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Coventry and Manchester United is a 2-1 win to the Championship side and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 15.00 if you are into betting on football.

“Coventry are not in the greatest form in the Championship, with three defeats in their past four games, but I am a romantic at heart and I believe in fairytales too,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“It is written in the stars that Sky Blues boss Mark Robins wins this tie, against his former club.

“My old Norwich team-mate famously scored an FA Cup third-round winner for Manchester United in 1990 that saved Sir Alex Ferguson’s job, but now I think he will push Erik ten Hag closer to the exit door.

“Some United fans get very angry on social media whenever I predict they will lose, like last week when I thought Bournemouth would beat them.

“But, while I did not get the result right on that occasion, another weak United performance in their 2-2 draw validated everything I said about them.

“United should be beating Coventry comfortably but they have lacked consistency all season and I don’t have faith in them to suddenly find it now.

“So, let me dream a little here. I’ve got great memories of the 1987 final, when Keith Houchen’s diving header helped Coventry upset Tottenham and lift the FA Cup, and what a day it would be for them if they win.”