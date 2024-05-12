Sutton: I am not convinced by Liverpool

Aston Villa, who are fighting for the important fourth spot, face Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday evening.

Their meeting earlier this season ended in a 3-0 win to Liverpool, but it is expected that their meeting at Villa Park will be tighter.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Aston Villa and Liverpool is a 2-2 draw and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 11.00 if you are into betting on football.

“Aston Villa need one win from their last two games to be sure of fourth spot. I am not sure they will get it here but they probably won’t need it, because Spurs are not going to catch them now,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“I am not convinced by Liverpool either, but they always create chances and there should be a few goals in this one.”