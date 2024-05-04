Sutton: Newcastle will not have things all their own way

Burnley, who still have a chance at staying up in the Premier League, face a tough match at home against Newcastle on Saturday.

Their meeting at St James’ Park earlier this season ended in a 2-0 win to the Magpies after goals by Almiron and Alexander Isak.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Burnley and Newcastle is a 3-3 draw and you can get odds around 35.00 if you are betting on football and plan to use this as a betting tip.

“Vincent Kompany’s side should have beaten Manchester United last week, but they have still given themselves a chance of staying up with three games to go,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“They will throw everything at this game, while Newcastle are in the mix for sixth place and will be right up for it too.

“I love what Alexander Isak is doing for the Magpies but, like his team-mate Anthony Gordon, his numbers do drop off when they are on the road.”