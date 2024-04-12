Sutton: Spurs will not settle for a point against Newcastle

Newcastle United face a strong Tottenham side, who are targeting a top four finish, in the Premier League on Saturday.
Their meeting at St James’ Park last season ended in an impressive 6-1 win to Tottenham. Spurs won 4-1 in their previous meeting earlier this season.
Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Newcastle and Tottenham is a 2-3 win to the visitors and if you are into betting on football, you can get odds around 15.00 for this prediction or as some might see it, betting tips.
“What a game this will be. I was at Newcastle’s 4-3 win over West Ham at the end of March and I am expecting a few goals this time too,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.
“I didn’t see Newcastle’s win at Fulham last week coming, but it was a great result and it means they are looking up the table now, with their sights set on sixth place.
“Tottenham’s target is to finish fourth and they won’t settle for a point here. It is going to be very close but I have got a feeling they will edge it.”