Sutton: Switzerland are not the team they were a few years back

Hungary face Switzerland in their opening game in Group A at the Euro 2024 on Saturday.

Switzerland are by many regarded as favorites to win this match against Hungary, but their team looks weaker than it has been in recent championships.

Chris Sutton's prediction for the match between Hungary and Switzerland is a 1-1 draw.

“Switzerland maybe are not the team they were a few years back, and they flattered to deceive at times in qualifying, but they are still battle-hardened and streetwise,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri know how to get out of a group, because they have done it on a regular basis, but maybe this team are on a bit of a decline?

“Hungary are definitely worth keeping an eye on, though. They have taken a big scalp or two in recent years, including beating England at Wembley, and Marco Rossi has built a formidable team.

“They are defensively strong and do not give many chances away but we know what a huge talent Dominik Szoboszlai is, and along with Barnabas Varga, he means they carry a threat too.”