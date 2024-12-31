Chris Sutton ‘worried about Arsenal without Saka’ in Brentford v Arsenal prediction

Brentford face London rivals Arsenal at the Brentford Cummunity Stadium on Wednesday in a match where the Gunners will be without Bukayo Saka.

Their meeting here last season ended in a 0-1 away win.

BBC pundit Chris Sutton acknowledges the challenge of facing Brentford at their tough home ground, especially without Bukayo Saka, he still backs Arsenal to come away with a win.

Sutton’s prediction for the match between Brentford and Arsenal is a 0-1 away win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 8.60 if you are into betting on football.

“I am worried about Arsenal without Bukayo Saka, who has been ruled out for more than a couple of months,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“On top of that, Brentford away is obviously a very tough test when you consider how phenomenal the Bees have been at home this season.

“But I am backing the Gunners to run Liverpool close in the title race this season and, because of that, I am going with them to win this game, somehow.”