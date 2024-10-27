Chris Sutton worried about Newcastle injuries in Chelsea v Newcastle prediction

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

Sutton highlights Chelsea’s growing threat, especially with Cole Palmer’s involvement, predicting the Blues will have the upper hand.

Newcastle, facing struggles in attack due to Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson’s injuries, have managed only eight goals in eight games.

“Newcastle have scored only eight goals in their first eight league games, but I don’t think they have changed their style since last season,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“It’s more that they don’t have the strength in depth in the strikers’ department. They badly missed Alexander Isak when he was injured, because their other main frontman, Callum Wilson, has not been fit enough to feature this season.

“I am backing Newcastle to get a goal this time after two games without scoring, but everything points towards a Chelsea win at Stamford Bridge. With Cole Palmer in the team, they carry far more of a threat than the Magpies.”