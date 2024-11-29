Chris Sutton reveals ‘worry for Russel Martin’ in Brighton v Southampton prediction

Brighton host Southampton at the Amex Stadium in Friday’s Premier League clash, with both teams seeking a crucial result.

Southampton, battling poor form, have lost 10 of their opening 12 matches, raising concerns about their survival hopes.

BBC pundit Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Brighton and Southampton is a 2-0 home win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 8.00 if you are into betting on football.

“Southampton actually gave Liverpool a decent game on Sunday, but that defeat means they have lost 10 of their first 12 games,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“I don’t mind seeing Saints boss Russell Martin stick with his game plan, and it is hard for the promoted teams anyway.

“But we have seen another of the sides who came up last season, Leicester, make a managerial change this week and you have to worry for Martin if his side keep on losing.

“I do have a feeling it will be defeat number 11 for Southampton this weekend, too.

“Brighton got a good win at Bournemouth last time out, despite playing for half an hour with 10 men. It won’t be a rout, but the Seagulls will find a way to win.”