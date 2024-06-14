Sutton tells the only way Scotland can win against Germany

Scotland face hosts Germany in the opening game at Euro 2024 on Friday evening.

The Germans are among the favorites to win the Euros this summer, as the hosts of the tournament, but also due to their history.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Germany and Scotland is a 2-0 win to Germany and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 6.00 if you are into betting on football.

“A draw would be a disaster for them, and that is not being disrespectful to Scotland. What I mean is that Germany are desperate to get off to a flying start, like they did when they were the home side at the 2006 World Cup, to get the country behind them,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“I have a feeling Germany will get over the line here, but I think it might be a struggle. People will look at Scotland’s recent run of one win in nine games, but Steve Clarke took on some difficult friendlies for a reason, to test his team. I actually like that mindset, even if they ended up losing to France, the Netherlands and England.

“In qualifying they were brilliant, but injuries mean they have got a few decisions to make. Up front, for example, do they go with Che Adams or Lawrence Shankland? Adams is a better all-round centre-forward but Shankland is a lethal finisher.

“Scotland have some issues at the back too. They are strong in midfield, where their players have all had good seasons, but they will have to be brave on the ball and take chances when they come around.

“If they do that, you never know, but it is going to be very difficult for them to get anything out of this game or get out of this group.”