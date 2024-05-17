Sutton: Villa have probably been on the lash to celebrate

Aston Villa, who have secured a place in next season’s Champions League, face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Their meeting earlier this season ended in a 3-1 win to Palace, while Palace managed to win 3-1 at home last season.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa is a 2-1 win to Palace and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 8.20 if you are into betting on football.

“Crystal Palace’s biggest challenge is going to be keeping hold of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta, who form such a formidable forward line,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“They have helped the Eagles put together this great run of five wins and a draw from their past six games, and I think we will see more of the same on Sunday.

“Aston Villa know they are in next season’s Champions League, so it is job done for Unai Emery and his players.

“They have probably been on the lash to celebrate since Tottenham lost against Manchester City on Tuesday, so I am going with a Palace win.”